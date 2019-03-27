Garage deemed a total loss after Tuesday night fire in Coal Valley

A garage in Coal Valley, Ill. has been deemed a total loss following a fire on Tuesday night.

The Coal Valley Fire Protection District tells us crews responded to the fire at 115 E. 7th St. at 10:57 p.m. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to the house, but the garage is a total loss.

No one was in the garage at the time, and there are no reported injuries.

The homeowners are now being helped by the American Red Cross. Their utilities were cut due to the fire, and they were forced to leave for the night.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but the Coal Valley Fire Protection District tells us it started in the garage.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office is now investigating.