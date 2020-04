Residents in one Moline neighborhood were allowed back in their homes early Monday after a garage fire caused them to be evacuated.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. in the area of 22nd Street and 11th Avenue.

One garage is a total loss, while a second one is badly damaged.

TV6 spoke to neighbors who said they heard a loud bang before seeing flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.