This weekend, Reid Gleeson turned 5 and got a special surprise from the City of Davenport.

Reid has been battling cancer and is obsessed with garbage trucks, so they had a line of garbage trucks that drove by at 7:30 Monday morning.

At the end, there were 3 trucks that spelled out "Happy Birthday Reid". They also had a card signed by all the garbage men and we're told it made him and his brother very happy.