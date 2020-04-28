Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform Saturday at Grand Ole Opry

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be taking the stage to continue the Grand Ole Opry’s streak of 4,922 consecutive Saturday night performances. The couple will perform without anyone in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Nashville’s “Safer at Home” order. This will be the eighth straight Saturday without an audience at the historic venue. A very small production team will be on hand to put on the broadcast and livestream. Brooks and Yearwood teased the performance Monday on Twitter, calling it a “date night.”

The performance will air live on Circle at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. You can check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

Circle All Access will carry a livestream of the event. Brooks and Yearwood’s Facebook pages will both carry the livestream of the Saturday night performance as well.

Bobby Bones will host the televised show, and Mike Terry will serve as announcer for the radio broadcast on 650 AM WSM in Nashville and SiriusXM.

