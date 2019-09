It’s the final weekend of operation for the Muscatine Municipal Boat Harbor Gas Dock.

The dock will close for the season on Sunday at 4 p.m., according to the Muscatine Parks and Recreation Department.

Normal open hours for the remainder of the season are as follow: 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13; 12- to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14; and 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15.