A gas leak near Andalusia Elementary School led to an evacuation on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.

As a precaution, the students were taken to a nearby park, where they boarded a bus to Rockridge High School, so their parents could pick them up.

The district superintendent says a crew boring for a fiber optic line hit an abandoned gas line that still had gas going to it

.

No one was hurt and all the elementary students have been picked up.