Gas leak forces evacuation of Moline homes

The Moline Police Department says homes have been evacuated in the area of Fourth Street and Fifth Avenue.

A spokesperson tells TV6 a high-pressure gas line ruptured and gas is "permeating through the ground."

Fifth Avenue is closed between Third and Fourth Streets. MidAmerican is on scene working to fix the leak. The police department expects to have things fixed by 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

TV6 has a crew on scene and will update this story with more information when we get it.

