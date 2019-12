A gift to holiday travelers; gas prices are going down. This is according to a the Lundberg Survey.

The national average is $2.60 a gallon. That's down more than $0.08 in the past six weeks.

The reason? Production at refineries is up and inventories are bulging.

There's so much gas in the U.S. that retail prices are dropping even as oil price are up a bit.

Gas prices are still higher than they were last year when the national average was $2.43 a gallon.