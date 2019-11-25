Gas prices down ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Good news if you're driving to your thanksgiving destination: gas prices are down.

(MGN Image)

According to the Lundberg Survey, the national average is $2.66 a gallon. That's down four cents in the last two weeks.

Here in the Quad Cities, this is what gas prices look like in each city, according to Gas Buddy:

Bettendorf: Prices range from $2.36 to $2.44 a gallon.

Davenport: $2.18 to $2.32 a gallon.

Moline: $2.58 to $2.69 a gallon.

East Moline: $2.59 to $2.69 a gallon.

Rock Island: $2.47 to $2.59 a gallon.

Prices listed include the top 10 lowest gas prices in each city.

Analyst Trilby Lundberg says the drop is likely due to an increase in supply now that several refinery repair projects are done.

Demand goes down this time of year, with fewer daylight hours and holidays reducing the number of commuters, so Lundberg says to expect the price to go down a little bit more..