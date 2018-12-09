Gas prices in the Quad Cities dip below $2.00/gallon

It may be time fill up. Gas prices in the Quad Cities have dipped below $2.00 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy.com gas has fallen to $1.99 at several gas stations in the area. TV6 captured images of that price at the Flying J and Pilot Truck Stops in Davenport.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has plummeted 22 cents a gallon over the past three weeks to $2.51.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg, of the Lundberg Survey, said Sunday that falling crude oil costs are the main reason for the decrease at the pump.

The average gas price has dropped 40 cents in the past three months.

The highest average price in the nation is $3.58 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay area. The lowest average is $1.91 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The average price of diesel fell 9 cents over the past two weeks to $3.18.

