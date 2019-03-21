Gas prices on the rise as spring arrives

Gas prices are on the rise across the nation as spring arrives.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price of a gallon of regular gas has surged to $2.58.

That's the highest price since November.

Gas buddy says there are a couple of reasons for the increase. Consumers are driving more as the weather improves, and refinery capacity is an issue.

Gas taxes, which vary from state to state, are also a factor.

Analysts say motorists can expect to see price hikes at the pump through April and possibly until Memorial Day, when the transition to summer-blend gas ends.