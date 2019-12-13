Geminid Meteor Shower To Peak This Weekend

The Geminid meteor shower will peak tonight and early Saturday morning. The annual meteor shower is normally one the brightest of the year, but this year is coming just two days after a full moon so there will be more light pollution than you really want for peak viewing. Even so, if you get away from the city lights you should still should be in for a show. You will want to look southwest towards Orion's Belt and then look up and to the left towards Gemini high in the southwest sky.