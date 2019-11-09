Gender-reveal stunt caused small plane crash, report says

The National Transportation Safety Board released an accident report for a small plane crash that happened on Sept. 7.

The report says a gender-reveal stunt caused the crash.

The pilot told NTSB he was flying his plane at a low altitude to dump 350 gallons of pink water for a friend's gender reveal. The pilot said after the water was dumped, the plane "got too slow" and immediately stalled.

According to the report, the pilot was not hurt, but his one passenger had minor injuries.

This incident is the latest in a string of gender-reveal stunts gone wrong.

In late October, a family in Iowa inadvertently created a pipe bomb that killed a family member when it was detonated at a gender-reveal party.

Last year, an Arizona man was ordered to pay more than $8-million in restitution after an exploding target that was part of a gender-reveal stunt sparked a wildfire that burned nearly 47,000 acres.

