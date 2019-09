General Motors is recalling more than 177,000 2018 Chevy Malibus.

The recall is for Sedans with the 1.5 liter turbo-4 engine.

Chevy says a software glitch could disable the fuel injector. That could cause the engine to stall and could cause a crash.

Chevy will contact owners about a fix.

The repair will be free, and a reimbursement plan will be available for those who paid to fix the problem out of pocket.