Police in Geneseo are warning residents to stay alert and be aware of their surroundings after a coyote sighting.

Police say there has been a report of the large coyote in Oakwood Cemetery. Police say they have confirmed the sighting.

"Please be aware of your surroundings," police asked in a Facebook post.

This is another coyote sighting in the TV6 viewing area.

TV6 previously reported on a coyote sighting in Davenport and in East Moline.