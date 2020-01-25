Geneseo bomb threat suspect indicted in federal court

A Moline man arrested in September after police say he made threats of having a gun and a bomb in Geneseo has been indicted in federal court.

Michael Lee Allen, 44, who was indicted Dec. 17, made an initial appearance Jan. 15 in U.S. District Court, Rock Island.

Court records show he pleaded not guilty and an order was filed for Allen to undergo a psychological evaluation.

A new court date was not immediately available.

He initially faced charges of making a terrorist threat, giving false bomb alarm and aggravated fleeing in Henry County Circuit Court. Those charges were dropped Jan. 14, court records show.

Police say at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 23, Allen told employees of at least two businesses that he had a gun and a bomb. Those businesses then called police to report him.

Police say they were able to locate Allen, who then led them on a police chase before stopping and telling police he had a bomb inside his car.

Allen has prior charges of disorderly conduct, reckless use of fire or explosives, criminal trespassing and damage to property.

