UPDATE: Seth Shipley has pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges involving a child

UPDATE 11/20/18: A former Gymnastic teacher in Geneseo has pleaded guilty to all counts after being arrested in 2017 on Sex Abuse charges.

Seth Shipley plead guilty to over 50 charges, most of which include Child Pornography, Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child and Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child.

Shipley will be sentenced on January 25, 2019. That is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

Back on October of 2017, TV6 reported the Geneseo Police Department identified Shipley, of Geneseo, as the suspect after they received a complaint about a possible sexual assault.

UPDATE 10/19/17: The Geneseo Park District has released a statement after learning of the arrest of Seth Shipley on sex abuse charges. The Geneseo Park District confirms he was an employee, but says it has learned the incidents Shipley has been arrested for took place outside of the Park District.

The Geneseo Park District says it is cooperating with the Police Department and urges anyone wishing to provide further information should contact Officer Ben Sleaford or Officer Mike Chavez at the Geneseo Police Department 309-944-5141.

ORIGINAL 10/19: Officials have arrested a Geneseo man on sexual abuse charges.

The Geneseo Police Department said they received a complaint about possible sexual assault and followed up with an investigation

Officials identified 38-year-old Seth A. Shipley, of Geneseo, as the suspect. In a release, Geneseo police said evidence recovered led to his arrest on Wednesday, October 19.

Shipley was taken to the Henry County Jail where he remains awaiting court proceedings.

Shipley is charged with:

Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault

Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse