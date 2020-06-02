Geneseo man gets probation in attempted murder case

A Geneseo man accused of assaulting a man and trying to poison a woman in October pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit murder.

Court records show Justin R. Sexton, 25, was sentenced to 48 months of probation and 180 days in jail on the Class 1 felony. The charge could have netted him between four and 15 years in prison.

He was given credit for 227 days already served in jail, according to court records.

In exchange for his plea, Henry County prosecutors dismissed two counts of attempted murder and one additional count of conspiracy to commit murder.

Sexton and his co-defendant Shannon J. Jones, 38, are accused of striking a man in the head with a metal weight and spraying chemicals in his eyes and trying to poison a woman by putting sleeping pills in her coffee creamer, according to criminal complaints filed in Henry County Circuit Court.

Jones is awaiting trial on two counts each of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She has a pretrial June 11.