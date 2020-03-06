Geneseo man pleads guilty to Bettendorf bank robbery

One of two men charged in a robbery at a Bettendorf bank in April has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Benjamin D. Watkins, 22, of Geneseo, pleaded guilty Thursday to armed bank robbery, punishable by up to 25 years in prison, in U.S. District Court, Davenport.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors will dismiss an additional charge of armed bank robbery for a robbery at DuTrac Community Credit Union in February 2019.

Watkins will be sentenced July 9, court records show.

He and his co-defendant, Christopher L. Schultz, were federally indicted in September. They initially faced charges in Scott County.

On April 18, Watkins drove co-defendant Christopher Schultz to US Bank, 3120 Middle Road, to commit a robbery, according to the plea agreement.

Schultz wore a mask and displayed what appeared to be a handgun during the robbery and took $766 from the teller, according to the plea agreement.

The teller also placed a GPS tracking device in the bag before Schultz fled on foot.

Bettendorf officers tracked the general direction of the vehicle Schultz had gotten into and an officer saw him throwing items into a dumpster at a business just south of Tanglefoot Lane and Golden Valley Drive, according to police.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which was driven by Watkins, according to police.

Officers checked the dumpster and found the clothing that Schultz had been wearing during the robbery, along with the zipper bag that contained the handgun, shredded cash and a portion of the GPS tracking device, according to police.

Officers also found a fraudulent Illinois temporary license plate.

Schultz, 41, also of Geneseo, is charged with three counts of armed bank robbery in connection with the robberies at DuTrac, US Bank, and IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union in Bettendorf in March 2019.

Court records show Schultz will be tried on March 16.

