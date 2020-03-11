Geneseo man pleads guilty to robbing five banks in QCA

Christopher Lee Schultz, 41,of Geneseo, pleaded guilty March 10 to five counts of armed bank robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport. (KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
Updated: Wed 12:06 PM, Mar 11, 2020

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Geneseo man has pleaded guilty to robbing five banks across the Quad-Cities in 2019.

Christopher Lee Schultz, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of armed bank robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport. The robberies occurred at:

• American Bank and Trust, 2340 41st Street, Moline, on Jan. 18, 2019.
• DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3100 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, on Feb. 16, 2019.
• Chase Bank at 151 19th Avenue, Moline, on March 8, 2019.
• IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Court, Bettendorf, on March 23, 2019.
• US Bank, 3120 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on April 18, 2019.

Schultz admitted that he wore a mask and displayed what appeared to be a handgun during each of the robberies, according to federal prosecutors.

He also admitted he took more than $26,000 during the course of the robberies, according to prosecutors.

His co-defendant, Benjamin David Watkins, 22, also of Geneseo, pleaded guilty March 5 to aiding and abetting Schultz in the robbery at US Bank.

Both men will be sentenced July 9.

 