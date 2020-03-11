Geneseo man pleads guilty to robbing five banks in QCA

A Geneseo man has pleaded guilty to robbing five banks across the Quad-Cities in 2019.

Christopher Lee Schultz, 41, pleaded guilty Tuesday to five counts of armed bank robbery in U.S. District Court, Davenport. The robberies occurred at:

• American Bank and Trust, 2340 41st Street, Moline, on Jan. 18, 2019.

• DuTrac Community Credit Union, 3100 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, on Feb. 16, 2019.

• Chase Bank at 151 19th Avenue, Moline, on March 8, 2019.

• IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union, 2839 AAA Court, Bettendorf, on March 23, 2019.

• US Bank, 3120 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on April 18, 2019.

Schultz admitted that he wore a mask and displayed what appeared to be a handgun during each of the robberies, according to federal prosecutors.

He also admitted he took more than $26,000 during the course of the robberies, according to prosecutors.

His co-defendant, Benjamin David Watkins, 22, also of Geneseo, pleaded guilty March 5 to aiding and abetting Schultz in the robbery at US Bank.

Both men will be sentenced July 9.

