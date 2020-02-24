Geneseo police asking for help in search for missing teenager

Police in Geneseo are asking for your help in their search for a missing teenager.

Police say 16-year-old Danisha Carol Shoemaker, whose nickname is Dani, was last seen Sunday around 3 p.m. at her home.

Shoemaker is 5'3" and weighs 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, skinny jeans and white converse. Police say she was probably wearing a jacket or hoodie and possibly carrying a teal/gray backpack.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.

