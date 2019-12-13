Geneseo's 35th Annual Christmas Walk

The town of Geneseo will light up with holiday cheer and magic on Saturday, December 14th as they celebrate the holidays with their 35th Annual Christmas Walk, this year with a “North Pole Christmas” theme and a pretty impressive list of activities.

The day kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with registration for the Jingle Run 5K followed-up with Breakfast with Santa. Once you making it through this, you can stay busy till late in the evening with a Christmas carol sing-a-long, a jingle bell obstacle course, meeting Santa Clause, “Elf” Sing & Cheer-Along, a holiday selfie station, kids crafts that include making reindeer food, creating snowflake ornaments and making holiday muppets. There will be performances by the Geneseo Elementary School Choir and Concordia Lutheran Church Handbell Choir with Free Holiday Trolley Rides shortly after. You can get Christmas cards stamped and there will be a concert by the First Congregational Church beginning at 4:00 p.m. along with the Lighted Parade Judging. Through the rest of the evening, there will be Christmas Cartoons, a Christmas Walk, Living Windows in storefronts, the actual parade, Jingle Bell Skate, the big Christmas tree lighting with Santa himself, a recital, Christmas karaoke, movie, Rockin’ Christmas Live Acoustic dance, and even bowling!

Zack Sullivan, Executive Director at the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce told us, "It's a wonderful event! Something you'd see straight out of a Hallmark movie. We're fortunate that not a lot of towns get to do a Christmas event like this so we invite everyone to come on down to Geneseo and celebrate the holidays with us!" For him, planning this event is pretty special because he grew up attending it every year.

There will be various opportunities for food, inexpensively, throughout the day provided by local churches and there will also be warming stations throughout the event. Many of the activities that are offered through the day will be free. Finally, there will be Christmas trees & wreaths on display in stores throughout Geneseo for the Giving Trees campaign which raises money for local charities. Don’t forget to bid!

