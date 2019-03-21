Genesis Cancer Care Institute to offer free head and neck cancer screening

The Genesis Cancer Care Institute will offer a free screening for head and neck cancer on April 13.

The screening will be held from 9 a.m.-noon at the Genesis Cancer Care Institute in Pavilion 1, Genesis Medical Center, 1401 West Central Park, Davenport.

Head and neck cancers can develop in the oral cavity, throat, larynx, sinuses and nasal cavity and salivary glands. Symptoms can include sore throat, a lump in the throat and difficulty swallowing.

Head and neck cancers account for approximately four percent of all cancers in the United States. Head and neck cancers are most often diagnosed in people older than age 50.

Risk factors for head and neck cancers include tobacco and alcohol use.

“Our main purpose is to provide this screening at no cost to reach those at highest risk because of alcohol and smoking but also those who might be underserved because they don’t have health insurance,’’ explained Antonio Vigliotti, M.D., Genesis radiation oncologist. “Everyone is welcome and no one will be asked if they have health insurance.’’

Dr. Vigliotti added, “head and neck cancers are highly curable but these cancers are a true concern and are often neglected or diagnosed late.’’

To reserve a time for a screening, call (563) 421-1807. Walk-ins are welcome.