Genesis East welcomes first Leap Day baby

Genesis East welcomed a number of Leap Day babies to its hospital on Saturday in Davenport.

The first baby born on February 29, 2020, is Hannah Lois Weaver.

Her parents Shannon and Nathan Weaver welcomed her to the world at 12:27 a.m.

“We were joking the whole time watching the clock. Like hmm, I wonder if she’s gonna make it,” Nathan said.

Hannah’s parents are happy she is here and healthier than expected.

“At the 13th-week ultrasound she had a nuchal translucency which was in the 99th percentile which means a high likelihood of a chromosome abnormality,” Nathan said. “So best case scenario down syndrome which of course we would’ve been fine with. We would have taken our little gift from God any way that she came.”

Now Hannah is doing better but is still hooked up to a breathing tube, with her parents often standing by her side.

“It’s kind of breathtaking to see her hands, face, legs, toes and her feet,” Shannon said. “I mean I want her to start breathing better. I definitely want that.”

Hannah beat the odds, including having a birthday on February 29th.

“I kind of secretly wanted it to be a little bit past 12:00 a.m. so she could be a leap day baby,” Nathan said. “It’s special. It’s interesting. Most importantly she’s healthy and has made it this far. The fact that she landed on Leap Day is pretty cool.”

Her parents said she will probably celebrate her birthday on February 28th most years, but it’s ultimately up to Hannah.

“I opened a Christmas present on Christmas Eve so I figured she will probably want to do that too,” Nathan said.