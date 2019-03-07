Genesis Health Cuddler Program

If you like to cuddle babies, there is an opportunity at Genesis Health you may find very interesting. The Genesis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) has a program where volunteers can come in and cuddle with babies when their parents are not able to be there.

As this is a growing trend among hospitals, since having a baby in the NICU can be very consuming, sometimes parents have to spend time away from the hospital whether it be because of other family members, the need to work or just need some rest. Genesis Health has a solution where a volunteer can fill in during the hours when a parent is unable to be present.

A Studeny was published in the Medical Journal Biological Psychiatry in 2014 that showed babies cuddled from birth slept better. According to Genesis Health officials say other studies have indicated that holding babies has a positive impact on the development of babies and lessens their anxiety.

Learn more about this volunteer program here:

Genesis Health Volunteer Opportunities