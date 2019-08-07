Genesis Health, River Bandits donate $100,000 to flood victims

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Organizations directly impacted by the Flood of '19 just got some help, thanks to a donation from Genesis Health System and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
TV6 Chief Photographer Mike Oritz captures aerial views of the flooding in downtown Davenport.
Tuesday morning, they handed over a total of $100,000 as a part of flood relief.
In an event held at Modern Woodemen Park, they announced $33,000 goes to Humility Homes for Transitional Housing Services and $27,000 to the Iowa Grow Fund, aimed at helping businesses recover.
Another $40,000 will be handed out soon.
The money was donated by Genesis employees and baseball fans.