Genesis Health System implements visitor restrictions due to flu activity

Officials with Genesis Health System is recommending the public to follow temporary visitor restrictions due to widespread flu activity.

This is due to the recent increase in flu and other virus activity at the Quad Cities hospital campuses, Trinity and Genesis Health System are recommending the following for visitors. This goes into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 8. until further notice.

• Visitors should not come to the hospital if they have acute respiratory illness symptoms; or have a sore throat, chills, headache, stuffy/runny nose, cough, fever or body aches.

• People exhibiting these symptoms who must visit will be required to wear a mask.

• No visitation by persons younger than 18 years of age.

• No more than two visitors per patient at a time.

• Visitors should wash their hands frequently and cover their cough.

• Those visiting patients in isolation will be limited to people who are necessary for the patient’s emotional well-being and care.

For more ways on how to protect against the flu you can visit the CDC's website.