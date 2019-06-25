Genesis Health Systems provides firework safety tips

In a flash, 12,000 or more Americans will be injured from firework mishaps during Fourth of July celebrations.

Fireworks are also the cause of thousands of fires requiring response by firefighters across the country, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

David Dierks, D.O., Genesis emergency department medical director, said the best way to avoid a trip to the emergency department is to leave fireworks displays to the professionals.

Iowa has legalized the sale of fireworks but that fact doesn’t mean the fireworks are weaker or less dangerous.

“The professional fireworks displays are safer, bigger and better than anything we can do in our backyards,’’ Dr. Dierks said. “Even sparklers burning at nearly 2,000 degrees (Fahrenheit) can be dangerous. That is hot enough to melt some metals. Used improperly, they can cause burns and burn clothing.

“If kids use even something as seemingly harmless as sparklers, we urge close parental supervision and urge kids to stay in one place and not run with sparklers.’’

According to CPSC reports, sparklers account for more than a quarter of the total fireworks-related injuries seen in emergency departments. Also, children ages 5-9 were more than twice as likely as other age groups to be injured by fireworks.

Firecrackers account for about 20 percent of injuries.

Dierks said the most disturbing statistic is that children less than age 15 account for about 26 percent of fireworks-related injuries.

“A child will tell parents, ‘I can do it myself, I don’t need help.’ Often the child can’t do it themselves and there are injuries,’’ Dierks said. “Those injuries can be severe.

“One of the reasons we continue to see fireworks injuries, some of them severe or fatal, is that people don’t recognize how dangerous these devices can be. Children often lack the physical coordination to handle any

fireworks safely. Even with a sparkler, they can fall and suffer burns.’’

Here are recommendations from Dierks and from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to prevent fireworks injuries at home: