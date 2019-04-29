Genesis Health Systems realign workforce according to officials

According to Genesis Health System officials, they are realigning its workforce.

"Genesis Health System is responding to financial challenges caused by shrinking reimbursement and escalating costs with a realignment of some positions.

Not unlike other industries, Genesis must make adjustments in its business strategies and cost structure to balance expenses with revenue and preserve long-term financial stability.

Some staff-level realignment is necessary. Realignment will include not filling some open positions. Also, we anticipate most affected employees will be able to be reassigned to one of the 220 open positions available across the health system.

Our challenges include very low Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements compared to other areas of the country and, the region has a high level – 70 percent – of patients covered by Medicare and Medicaid benefits.

Additionally, expenses are increasing at approximately 4% annually while reimbursement from insurers has been essentially flat.

Our hospitals are experiencing fewer inpatients for several reasons. One reason is the success of the Genesis Accountable Care Organization helping patients manage their health better, which in turn requires fewer hospital stays. That is a very positive trend for community health but requires Genesis to adjust hospital staffing accordingly.

The changes being made will not impact patient care, patient safety, or patient outcomes. Genesis hospitals remain among the safest and highest quality in the country."