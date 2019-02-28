Genesis Health to host open house, focuses on reducing risk of falling

According to hospital officials with Genesis Health System, 1 in 4 adults over the age of 65 will fall each year.

Chris Poston, a physical therapist at Genesis Healthplex, says falling and breaking bones does not have to be a consequence of aging.

Poston will be giving fall prevention tips on Saturday, March 2 beginning at 9 a.m. at a physical therapy open house at Genesis HealthPlex. That is located at 3200 West Kimberly Road in Davenport. The event goes until 12 p.m.

"The best way to prevent falls is to change as many of your risk factors that you can," Poston said. "Have a conversation with your doctor, who along with a physical therapist, can assess your risk of falling."

Risk factors for falling can include:

- Taking multiple medications

- A cluttered home

- Improper lighting in the home

- Leg weakness

- Poor balance

- Poor vision

- Incontinence

- Improper footwear

Poston recommends attending a fall prevention class, such as STEPPING ON, or having a conversation with your doctor about seeing a physical therapist for a fall prevention program.

