Genesis Hospital: Most popular baby names for 2018

As we get closer to the new year, Genesis Health System just released its list of the most popular baby names given to children born in 2018.

Charlotte and Isabella were the most popular girls' names.given to babies born at Davenport and Silvis birth centers.

Jackson was the most popular boys' name for the third time since Genesis began tracking popular birth names in 2006. Jackson was also first in 2016 and 2014.

Other popular names for girls include Amelia, Olivia, Emma, and Haper.

Other popular boy names were Liam, Henry and Elijah.

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2017

1. Tie, Charlotte and Isabella 15; 3. Amelia 12; 4. Olivia 11; 5. tie, Harper and Emma (10); 7. tie, Scarlett and Ava (9); 9. tie, Evelyn, Avery and Ella (7).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2017

1. Liam (17) 2. Elijah (13); 3. Tie, Henry and Jackson (12); 5. Tie, Oliver and William (11); 7. Tie, Theodore and Owen (10); 9. Leo (9); 10. Tie, Hudson and Lucas (8).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2016,b/>

1. Emma (15); 2. Olivia (13); 3. tie, Evelyn and Amelia (12); 5. Isabella (11); 6. Elizabeth (10); 7. Charlotte (9); 8. tie, Harper, Sophia, Addison (8)

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2016

1. Jackson (23), 2. Owen (15); 3. tie, Benjamin, William and Lucas (12); 6. Oliver (11); 7. Grayson (10); 8. Ryker (9); 9. tie, Aiden and James (8).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2015,b/>

1. Tie, Ava and Olivia (14); 3. tie, Evelyn, Harper, Emma (12); 6. Lillian (11); 7. Sophia (10); 8. Natalie (9); 9. tie, Amelia, Lucy and Scarlett (8).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2015

1. Isaac 17; 2. tie, Oliver and Liam (11); 4. tie, Levi, William, Jack, Michael (10); 8. Tie, Owen, Grayson, Alexander, Benjamin, Bentley and Maxwell (9).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2014

1. Tie, Avery and Olivia (12); 3. Zoey (11); 4. tie, Lillian, Evelyn and Mia (10); 7. Isabella (9); 8. tie, Nora, Gabriella, Sophia and Harper (8).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2014

1. Jackson (19); 2. Liam (16); 3. Alexander (13); 4. tie, James and Logan (12); 6. tie, Gabriel, Dylan, Jacob, Elijah, Henry and David (11).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2013

1. Sophia (19); 2. Olivia (14); 3 tie, Ava, Elizabeth, and Emma (10) 6. tie, Addison, Aubrey, and Mia (9); 9. Ella;10. Charlotte

Most Popular Boys BabyNames In 2013

1. Liam (21); 2. tie, Isaac and William (16); 4. tie, Carter, David, and Ethan (15); 7. tie, Aiden and Brayden (12); 9. Mason (11); 10. Logan (9)

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2012

1. Olivia (18); 2. Isabella (17); 3. Sophia (14); 4. tie, Ava and Madison (12); 6. tie, Emma (11) and Zoey (11); 8. tie, Avery and Chloe (10); 10. Lily (9).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2012

1. Mason (17); 2. Benjamin (14); 3. tie, William, Alexander and Noah (13); 6. Elijah (12); 7. tie, Henry, Anthony, Jayden and Jackson (11).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2011

1. Sophia (22); 2. Ava (17); 3. tie, Addison and Isabella (16); 5. Lily (13); 6. tie, Olivia, Emily and Ella (11); 9. Madison (10); 10. Kylee (9).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2011

1. Alexander (17); 2. Elijah (15); 3. tie, Noah and Landon (14); 5. Logan (13); 6. tie, Owen, Aiden, Brayden, Liam (12); 10. tie, Gavin and Jackson (11).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2010

1. Sophia (30); 2. Isabella (23); 3. Emma (22); 4. Ava (20); 5. Addison (18); 6. Ella (17); 7. tie, Madison (14) and Madelyn (14); 9. tie, Lillian (13) and Abigail (13).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2010

1. Mason (22); 2. Aiden (17); 3. tie, Alexander (13); Jacob (13); Jayden (13); Luke (13); Zachary (13); 8. tie, Noah, Owen, Caleb, Benjamin, and Carter (12).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2009

1. Isabella (27); 2. Olivia (20); 3. Addison (17); 4. Abigail (16); 5. Ava (15); 6. Grace (14); 7. tie, Emily; Emma and Madison (12); 10. tie, Alexis and Hailey (11).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2009

1. Noah (20); 2. tie, Ethan and Carter (19); 4. Alexander (18); 5. Logan (17); 6. tie, Jacob and Aiden (16); 8. Benjamin (15); 9. Jack (14); 10. William (13).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2008

1. Addison (21); 2. Hailey (20); 3. Madeline (18); 4. tie, Abigail, Emily and Emma (17); 7. tie, Isabella and Olivia (16); 9. Chloe (15); 10. Ava (12).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2008

1. Jaden (25); 2. Aiden (23); 3. tie, Alexander and Noah (21); 5. tie, Kaiden and William (19); 7. tie, Landon and Logan (17); 9. Elijah (16); 10. Benjamin (15).

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2007

1. Ava (22); 2. Olivia (21); 3. tie, Addison and Lily (18); 5. Elizabeth (16); 6. tie, Madeline, Alexis, Sophia, Isabella (14); 10. tie, Emma, Madison (13).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2007

1. Aiden (29); 2. tie, Noah and Jacob (18); 4. Ethan (17); 5. tie Jackson, Tyler, Landon, Gabriel, Benjamin, William and Alexander (Alex) 15.

Most Popular Girls Baby Names In 2006

1. Emma (29); 2. Olivia (20); 3. tie, Ava and Hannah (19); 5. Addison (18); 6. Grace (17); 6. Isabella (16); 7. Abigail (15); 8. tie, Alexis and Lauren (14); 10. Emily (13).

Most Popular Boys Baby Names In 2006

1. Ethan (28); 2. tie, Aiden and Carter (20); 4. tie, Andrew, Logan, Mason and Noah (17); 8. tie, Alexander and Jacob (16); 10. tie, Hunter and Joseph (15).