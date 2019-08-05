The right tools are needed to build projects and minds. Genesis Health Systems is stepping up to help meet that need for area students who are headed back to school. The Genesis “Pack the Bus” School Supply Drive started collecting items back in July but you still have the chance contribute. This is one of the ways they are celebrating 150 years of health services in the region.

School buses will be parked, accepting items, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm…

August 5th- Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport

August 6th- Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, Davenport

August 7th- Genesis Medical Center, Silvis

August 8th- North Scott Foods, Eldridge

They are collecting…

• Highlighters

• Dry Erase Markers

• Crayons

• Glue Sticks

• Hand Sanitizer

• Liquid Glue

• Colored Pencils

• Binders

• Tape Top Easels

• Red Ink Pens

• Tabbed Dividers

• Loose Leaf Notebook Paper

• Mechanical Pencils

• Headphones

• Facial Tissues

• #2 Pencils & Pencil Boxes

• Bleach Wipes

• Washable Markers

• Spiral Notebooks- Wide Lined

• Scissors

• Art Brushes

• 2 Pocket Folders

• Individual Pencil Sharpeners

• Scotch Tape

• Zip Lock Bags

• Note Cards

• AAA Batteries

• Backpacks

