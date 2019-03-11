Genesis announces updates to cancer care facilities

The Genesis Cancer Care Institute announced updates to their west campus and their Silvis campus earlier today. They say they're excited to bring resources to their patients that weren't readily available locally before.

“No gas, no wear and tear on your vehicle, but more importantly it means your friends and your family are here when times get really tough,” said Genesis cancer services manager, Joel Moore.

Genesis Cancer Care is upgrading their treatment facilities in the Quad Cities, as well as their staff - bringing more options locally so patients won't have to travel so far.

“When a person hears, ‘I have cancer,’ it's overwhelming in the Quad Cities because there is no health system that has all the pieces,” said Moore. “Medical oncology, radiation oncology, surgery, laboratory, infusion treatment options and we now at Genesis have all of those pieces together, so we can provide seamless care to a complex system.”

One cancer survivor who was at the meeting says an entire team working together in one location is important to hear when you're a patient.

“The communication between the doctors becomes easier because you have a team,” said cancer survivor, Terri Reinartz. “You gave a medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, and a surgeon, so to have all of those people who are your team here in the same places means that there's more of an understanding about your treatment - what's the best treatment for you.”

Having those resources right here can save patients, and caregivers, a lot of money.

“We're talking about a whole day or overnight,” said Reinartz. “If things don't go well in another location you might have to stay so then there's some expense involved.”

There are other cancer treatment centers available in the Quad Cities, but Genesis says now they're equipped to handle more serious cases they may not have been able to earlier - not to mention the job opportunities this could bring.