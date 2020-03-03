Genesis debunks rumor about positive coronavirus test in the Quad Cities

Genesis Health System addressed a rumor about a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test in the Quad Cities on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, officials with Genesis said they have been asked about a rumor there is a Davenport patient at Genesis Medical patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, but there is no such patient.

As of Monday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported no positive tests in the state. Officials with the department say five people are currently being monitored in the state for the coronavirus.

For the latest information and what you need to know regarding COVID-19, head here.