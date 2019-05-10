Genesis launches flood recovery fund

Genesis Health System has created a local community flood relief fund and is accepting donations from its 5,000 employees as well as the public.

“Many of us have asked ‘what can I do?’ as we have watched flooded businesses, watched people uprooted from their homes and admired the around-the-clock response of fire, police, other city departments and relief organizations. We have had those thoughts at Genesis and we want to help,’’ said Doug Cropper, president, and CEO, Genesis Health System.

They can learn how to help by going to: www.genesishealth.com/floodrelief. All proceeds will be directed to local community flood relief efforts.

For additional information, call the Genesis Foundation at (563) 421-6865

