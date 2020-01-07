Genesis marks 70th anniversary of deadly St. Elizabeth's Psychiatric Hospital fire

Seventy years ago in Davenport, the St. Elizabeth's Psychiatric Hospital caught fire where Genesis West now stands, taking the lives of 41 women.

Genesis Health System shared a picture of what was left of the hospital after the fire. Tuesday marks exactly 70 years since the fire, which happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, 1950.

The fire remains one of the worst hospital fires in U.S. history and one of the deadliest tragedies in the Quad Cities.

"I think it drives the health system every day that people know about it..because patient safety is the number one thing on our list how to treat patients..and we think about it every day and we want to take the best care of patients and hopefully avoid any tragedies like this," Craig Cooper, senior communication specialist with Genesis, said.

The cause of the fire was a cigarette that ignited a set of curtains.