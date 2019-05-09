Genesis offers free tetanus shots to protect flood workers

If you're going to be working in flood water, Genesis Health System says you'll want to make sure you are up-to-date on your tetanus vaccinations.

Because of the debris and hidden hazards in flood waters, there is greater potential for wounds that could become infected, so Genesis Convenient Care Clinics in the Quad Cities will be offering free tetanus boosters to adult flood workers.

"Flood relief workers should be cautious to protect themselves from possible hazards in the water,'' said Bharat Motwani, M.D., infectious disease specialist, Genesis Health System. "And, relief workers should respond appropriately if they suffer a wound from a nail, glass, or metal object while working in flood water.''

Dr. Motwani said any wounds suffered while working in floodwater should be cleaned as soon as possible and may require medical attention.

Genesis is offering free tetanus shots at its clinics in Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline:

3200 West Kimberly Road, Davenport

2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf

3900 28th Ave., Moline.

