Genesis opening mobile testing site for COVID-19, flu and strep

Genesis Health System will open a mobile collection sample site for COVID-19, seasonal influenza and strep starting Wednesday.

The site will be available only for patients who have been referred, and for whom a sample has been ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. No one else will be seen.

Health officials say the collection sample site is a way to accommodate patients in a safe and efficient manner.

For maximum safety, patients will be asked to stay in their vehicles for the collection using a swab.

Samples will be collected by a provider or nurse outfitted in protective clothing, including a gown, goggles, mask and gloves, through lowered vehicle windows. Each appointment should only take a few minutes.

Patients will be notified of their results by phone with appropriate instructions.

The mobile testing site will be available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven a days a week at 1520 West 53rd Street in Davenport. A second location in Moline is planned.

Patients will have to present identification to confirm their provider's order. Patients should not use taxis, ride-hailing services such as Uber or Lyft or public transit to reach the testing site.

Health officials say if you do not have a provider order for sample collection, you can follow these steps:

First Step of Action: Call your primary care physician first or virtually connect by logging onto on to the MyGenesis Patient Portal at this link. You can also enroll for a patient portal account here.

If you are unable to reach your primary care physician, or if you don't have one, move to second step.

Second Step of Action: Connect with a Genesis provider through your smartphone, tablet or computer through an e-visit Virtual Care at this link or on the Genesis Care Now app on your phone. If you're unable to connect with a provider virtually, move to step 3.

Third Step of Action: Call the Genesis COVID-19 hotline at (563) 421-3820. The line will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Saturday

Officials say these specific instructions have been put into place for sick patients to communicate efficiently with healthcare professionals, while containing the spread of the virus.

Officials ask that you do not show up to a medical facility or emergency room without calling ahead to protect staff and other patients. If you or a loved one are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, please call 911.

