Genesis opening second mobile collection sample site in Moline

Genesis Health System is opening a second mobile collection sample site beginning Tuesday at the Genesis HealthPlex, 3900 28th Ave. Dr., Moline.

The collection site and the Davenport site at 1520 W. 53rd St., are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The collection sample sites accommodate residents now on both sides of the Mississippi River to safely test patients with flu symptoms who have a provider referral.

The mobile collection sample site for the new coronavirus (COVID-19), seasonal influenza and strep will be available only for patients who have been referred and have an order by a Genesis medical provider. No one else will be seen.

For maximum safety, patients with orders from their provider will be asked to remain in their vehicles for the collection using a swab, Genesis officials say.

Samples will be collected by a provider or nurse outfitted in protective clothing, including a gown, goggles, mask, and gloves. Each appointment should take only a few minutes and samples will be collected through lowered vehicle windows.

Patients will be notified of their results by phone with appropriate instructions.

Patients must present identification to confirm their provider order. Patients should not use a taxi, ride-hailing services, such as Uber or Lyft, or public transit to reach the collection site.

If you do not have a medical provider order for sample collection, patients can follow these steps:

-First Step of Action: Call your primary care physician first. If you are unable to connect with your primary care physician, or if you don’t have one, move to the second step.

*-Second Step of Action: Connect with a Genesis provider through your smartphone, tablet or computer through an e-visit Virtual Care at www.genesishealth.com/virtual or on the Genesis Care Now app on the phone. Patients must select a Genesis Provider within the App. Providers are marked with a Genesis Logo above their picture. If unable to connect with a provider virtually, move to step 3.

* Third Step of Action: Call the Genesis COVID-19 hotline at 563-421-3820. The designated line will be answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These specific instructions have been put into place for sick patients to communicate efficiently with healthcare professionals for community care while containing the spread of virus and assure the safety of patients, staff and the community at large.

Please do not show up to a medical facility or emergency room without calling ahead to protect staff and other patients. If you or a loved one are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, call 911.