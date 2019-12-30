Genesis releases the most popular baby names in 2019

Genesis has released the most popular boy and girl names in 2019.

Officials with Genesis say Charlotte and Isabella were the most popular girl names and Liam was the most popular boy name at Genesis BirthCenters in 2019. There were 15 girls born at Genesis named Charlotte and 15 who were named Isabella.

Olivia and Jackson were the most popular baby names of the decade at Genesis BirthCenters. Since 2001, officials say more than 100 babies were named Olivia or Jackson.

Officials say this is the third straight year where Charlotte and Isabella shared the top spot among Genesis baby girl names. This is the third time Liam has topped the Genesis list for boys; 18 boys were born at Genesis in 2019 with the name Liam. Liam was the most popular name in 2013 and 2017.

The top five most popular names for boys born at Genesis in 2019 were Liam (18), Henry (14), Elijah and Jackson (13) and William, Lucas, Theodore and Owen (11).

The top five most popular names for girls born at Genesis in 2019 were Charlotte and Isabella (15), Amelia (13), Olivia (11) and Emma and Harper (10).

The most uniquely named babies at Genesis in 2019 were Aarantza (girl), Dajerminyah (girl), Spoorthi (girl), Karmoneyo (boy) and from literature, Atticus (boy).