Genesis scam: Doctors aren't calling to request DNA tests

Officials with Genesis are warning the community after they were recently made aware of a scam.

Officials say a Genesis patient had received a call about a doctor that was requesting a DNA test. The Department of Health and Human Services has been warning about this scam.

If you are to receive a call from someone offering you a free DNA test or screening, officials say this may be a scam to get access to Medicare information. This can then be used for identity theft or fraudulent billing purposes.

Genesis officials say they are aware that patients have received similar calls and want patients to know that "Genesis providers/staff will not call and request a DNA test."

Please read this alert from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for more information on this scam and how to protect yourself.