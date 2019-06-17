Genesis signs contract with another company to provide Iowa privatized Medicaid coverage



Genesis Health System has signed a contract with Iowa Total Care as an Iowa Medicaid provider, effective July 1, 2019.

The agreement means Genesis patients who use Iowa Medicaid will have coverage with the planned June 30 exit of UnitedHealthcare from the privatized Iowa Medicaid management market.

In making the announcement Monday, Genesis says for Iowa Medicaid patients, the transition to another Medicaid provider should be seamless. Those patients who currently have UnitedHealthcare will be covered until midnight June 30. Patients will be covered by Total Care or Amerigroup, the state's other private managed care organization, beginning July 1.

Iowa privatized Medicaid in 2016. Since that time, UnitedHealthcare became the second managed care organization to leave the Iowa Medicaid market. AmeriHealth Caritas left Iowa Medicaid in 2017.