Genesis treats 35 patients due to falls in the Quad Cities area

Genesis Health System saw 35 patients for injuries from falls on Wednesday due to slick conditions.

Officials with Genesis say it was a treacherous day for keeping your foooting. They offered an update on patients who suffered falls and were seen at the hospital.

Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park: 11 patients, several with head injuries and fractures. No hospitalizations.

Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street: 8 patients, several with head injuries and fractures. No hospitalizations.

Genesis Medical Center, Silvis: 16 patients, 1 fracture, 1 dislocation, four head injuries. No hospitalizations.

These numbers do not include any patients at Convenient Care clinics or physician offices.

Earlier this month, Genesis provided tips to prevent falls ahead of the weekend's winter weather.