Genesis warming station opens

Beginning Friday, January 25th and continuing during an upcoming cold spell, Genesis Medical Center, West Central Park, welcomes anyone who needs relief from the cold to use the lobby and cafeteria. The campus is located at 1401 West Central Park, Davenport, Iowa.

Hours will be 7 a.m.-9 p.m.

Following is information was provided by Genesis Health System about cold-related threats to health.

Hypothermia: Overexposure to cold temperatures or cold water can be deadly. Here are some tips to treat overexposure:

Warning signs: Confusion or sleepiness; slowed, slurred speech, or shallow breathing; weak pulse or low blood pressure; a change in behavior; severe shivering or no shivering; poor control over body movements or slow reactions.

What to do: Get the victim into a warm room or shelter; remove clothes from victim if they are wet; warm the center of the body first – chest, neck, head, groin – using an electric blanket if one is available; use skin-to-skin contact under loose, dry layers of blankets, clothing, towels; give warm beverages; get medical attention as soon as possible; if victim is unconscious, CPR may be necessary.

Frostbite: Signs: A white or grayish-yellow area on skin; skin that feels unusually firm or “waxy’’; numbness.

What to do: Get medical care; if there is no sign of hypothermia, or medical care is not available, get person into a warm room as soon as possible; do not walk or use frostbitten extremities; immerse injured area in warm water; warm injured area with body heat; don’t use heating pad, heat lamp or heat of a stove, fireplace or radiator because injured areas can be easily burned.

Carbon Monoxide Danger: Warning signs of exposure: In low concentrations, fatigue in healthy

people and chest pain in people with heart disease. At higher concentrations,

impaired vision and impaired coordination; headaches; dizziness; confusion; nausea. Flu-like symptoms that diminish with exposure to fresh air are a warning sign. Exposure at very high concentrations can be fatal.

Prevention: Keep gas appliances properly adjusted; use proper fuel in kerosene space heaters; open flues when fireplaces are in use; do not idle a running vehicle inside a garage; choose properly sized wood stoves that are certified to meet EPA emission standards; make sure that doors on all wood stoves fit tightly; have a trained professional inspect, clean and tune-up central heating systems; do not use outdoor grills for heat or cooking inside your home; do not run gas-powered generators in your home.

A Few More Tips

Tell someone where you are going if you leave the house during cold weather and tell them when you expect to return. Falls resulting in injuries and hypothermia and frostbite are common on icy drives and streets.

Carry a cellphone or whistle with you outside if you are prone to falling. Your car keys can also provide an excellent alert system by using the “panic button” for your car.

Check on older neighbors and family members frequently. Invite them into your home if their home is cold.

Seek alternative shelter if you believe conditions in your home are unhealthy or unsafe.

