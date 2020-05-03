George W. Bush calls for unity amid coronavirus pandemic

A video posted on Twitter by the George W. Bush Presidential Center on Saturday featured a message from the former president urging compassion and empathy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura walk off the field after participating in a ceremony with Medal of Honor recipients in the first half of an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

“This is a challenging and solemn time in the life of our nation and world,” Bush says in the video. “A remorseless invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us – a disease that can quickly take breath and life.

“Medical professionals are risking their own health for the health of others, and we're deeply grateful. Officials at every level are setting out the requirements of public health that protect us all. And we all need to do our part.”

Bush urges Americans to remember that the nation has overcome daunting challenges before, and to “remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery.”

Bush also wants Americans to remember “that the suffering we experience as a nation does not fall evenly,” and that “it will be especially important to care in practical ways for the elderly, the ill and the unemployed” in the days to come.

“Finally, let us remember how small our differences are in the face of this shared threat,” Bush says. “In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We're human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God. We rise or fall together, and we're determined to rise. God bless you all."

The message was originally shared during the Call to Unite 24-hour livestream event over the weekend. Former President Bill Clinton also joined Call to Unite, along with other prominent figures like Oprah Winfrey.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday morning that Bush “was nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history,” referring to his impeachment.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.