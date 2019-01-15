Georgia Tech University develops birth control patch

Birth control may soon get easier for women.

Researchers at Georgia Tech University have developed a patch that a woman can press into an arm or leg and get a month's worth of birth control.

And unlike other long-acting contraceptives such as implants and IUD's, the patch would not require a doctor visit.

The patch uses microneedles that implant into a woman's skin and slowly dissolve over time, delivering the hormone found in many birth control measures.

Researchers say more testing is needed but they believe the patch should only cost about $1 a dose.

Researchers say the patch has been tested on rats and will need to be tested on people.