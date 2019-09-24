German Shepherd found in ditch with bag of dog food in Blue Grass

Blue Grass police are asking for the community's help in finding the owners of a German Shepherd who appeared to be abandoned in a ditch.

Police say on Tuesday morning they found the dog with a large bag of dog food in a ditch.

Police called the Humane Society of Scott County animal control to help safely grab the dog and take the dog to a safe place.

Anyone with information on who the owner may be is asked to call the department at 563-381-1485. You can also send police a private message to their Facebook page.