Get Ready, Here Come The Stink Bugs

It's officially Fall and you might have already noticed an uptick in stink bugs inside or near your home. This time of year stink bugs tend to seek place to "winter" during the colder months. This means they may sneak into your home on our cooler overnights.

To prevent these pests from getting in to your house experts suggest

- sealing all cracks with silicone caulk around your home

- fix any damaged screens

- Limit or change your outdoor lights to a yellow color

- If they get inside your house to vacuum them up to avoid the spread of odor

- Or you can have a professional come out and pre-treat your home early in the fall season.