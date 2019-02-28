Get paid to taste Chocolate

Do you enjoy eating chocolate? Why not get paid for it!

The Mondelez International company is currently looking for part-time Chocolate Tasters. Reports show the job pays $14.00/hr.

The jobs main responsibilities include:

-Be able to taste chocolate products and give objective and honest feedback

-Work within a team of panelists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste

-Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products

-Be consistent in the results given

-Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct

Officials at the company say they are also looking for people who have a passion for confectionary, taste buds for detection, and honesty when it comes to giving an opinion.

Learn more here: Chocolate Taster Information