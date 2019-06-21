Get your duck face ready, June 21 is National Selfie Day

Time to pull out your best duck face, pouty look or smize (smile with your eyes, for those not in the know).

June 21 is not only the longest day of the year, it’s National Selfie Day.

It's a day for you to admire your favorite self-portrait. Which, really, is just about everyday with social media and smart phones.

However, selfies existed before social media and smart phones.

According to the Library of Congress, a photographer named Robert Cornelius took the first selfie in 1839.

Back then, of course, it wasn't called a selfie but the more formalized “self-portrait.”

Cornelius had to remove the lens cap, run in front of the camera, sit still for a minute, then cover the lens up again.

The technology was so new, Cornelius was using what is called a daguerreotype where an image what exposed to a polished copper plate – not even film.

That word was not added to the Oxford Dictionary until 2013, and that same year, was named Oxford's world of the year.

Here are some tips to take the best selfie:

-- Hold the camera up – well, smart phone - above your head and look up at it.

-- Look for the best light. Side light from windows works, and don’t look directly into the sun.

-- Watch your backgrounds, you don’t want a lamp sticking out of the back of your head.

-- Sure, use filters if you want, but don’t OVER use them.

-- Play around with angles, figure out which works best for you.

-- Be natural.

